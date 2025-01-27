Breaking News
Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra's ex-wife Nidhi Seth remarries: ‘Love is not a struggle’

Updated on: 27 January,2025 10:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karan Veer Mehra married Nidhi in 2021 and parted ways in 2023. Before that, he was married to his childhood sweetheart Devika in 2009, but their relationship didn’t work out either

Nidhi Seth with Sandiip Kummar, Karan Veer Mehra Pic/Instagram

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra’s ex-wife Nidhi Seth has found love once again. She married Bengaluru-based Sandiip Kummar after two years of dating. For those unversed, the television star married Nidhi in 2021 and parted ways in 2023. Before that, he was married to his childhood sweetheart Devika in 2009, but their relationship didn’t work out either. 


Nidhi Seth’s second marriage 


Nidhi Seth took to Instagram and shared pictures from her intimate wedding with Sandiip Kummar and wrote, “You have shown me that love is not a struggle but a beautifully shared journey. In our marriage, it’s always 'we' over 'me'. Your unwavering loyalty and care make me feel cherished and free, and I trust that our bond grows stronger each day. From the past two years, you’ve transformed memories into treasures and stood by me through every joy and challenge. I’m grateful for your support, kindness, and the beautiful relationship we share. Thank you for being my rock, for saying "YES" to me, and for filling my life with love. I love you SK.”


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Nidhi Seth (@nidhivseth)

Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra got close to Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Chum Darang during his stint in the show. The two are reportedly in a relationship. 

Karan Veer Mehra lifts the Bigg Boss 18 trophy 

Karan, who previously won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, lifted the Bigg Boss 18 trophy earlier this month. The Salman Khan-hosted show concluded with Karan beating Vivian Dsena. 

He opened up about his success mantra and the changes he discovered in himself during the show. While talking to ANI, Karan said, "I feel very happy. I am the chosen one. I did the rare task of winning back-to-back reality shows. I believed in myself. I worked hard and aimed for the top and it happened. I came to know a few things about me, like that I am an emotional person. Before, when I used to cry over little things, I felt bad. But now, I believe that it's okay. "

When asked what he plans to do with the Rs 50 lakh prize money, Karan told Mid-day, “I plan to fund the education of my staff’s children. This is something I’ve been considering for a while. I’m already doing it to an extent, but some of them wish to study further, so I plan to sponsor that for them.”

