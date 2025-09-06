For the current week, she feels Amaal Mallik looks reasonably safe, while Awez Darbar seems surrounded by negative energy, feeling isolated and confused in the house

On the current nominations, Astrologer Rinhee mentioned, "There are chances for Amaal Malik to survive, okay, but I still maintain that the people named A will not win so easily. And this season, Bigg Boss 19 comes on the Karmic Debt number. So, just like the season was in 18, it is in 19. When you add 1 and 9, you add the whole season, it comes to 1 and 9. So, it is very confusing to predict the winner. Okay, because it is neck-to-neck. The numbers like 18, 19, I will tell you 4-5 numbers. Bigg Boss season 13, then 14, then 16, then 19. In these seasons, it is very difficult to predict who will win. This week, Amaal seems safe to me. Vibrations might change as per his planetary positions and all. We are not very much aware of the time of birth, date of birth, or place of birth. But this week, I feel he is safe."

Bigg Boss 19 has been dominating the screens with its intriguing cast of contenders. During the second week, spectators watched significant battles, emotional moments, and a love-hate bond in the house. Mid-day features an exclusive session with Astrologer and Tarot reader Rinhee Suberwal , who will provide her predictions on the players' performance, brewing chemistry, game plan, and more.

Predicts Awez shall be the weakest

She further revealed it is going to be challenging for Awez, "Awez needs to get a hold of himself. He is getting isolated and negative in the house. He may be having a lot of confusion in his life. Can see negative energy around him, so he needs to be careful. He must be feeling lonely and stuck around the house this week. There are good chances of Tanya being safe this week."

Rinhee finds Kunickaa and Tanya the strong contenders, "Kunickaa Sadanand has a chance to stay in this game, but if she doesn't balance her emotions and mental and emotional things, then people will go against her, so she has to take care of this this week. And as far as Mridul is concerned, he also needs to check his temper. He can become a horse in a long race; there is potential, but at the same time, he needs to deal patiently this week, otherwise, the audience will go anywhere. So right now, Awez is feeling weak. Kunickaa also needs to handle her emotions. Tanya and Kunickaa are strong contenders; there will be extreme results in their cases. Either they will go till the end or just suddenly get evicted from the show."

Baseer and Farrhana's bond

When asked about Baseer and Farrhana, Rihnee revealed, "There is a love-hate relationship between Baseer and Farrhana. Some day they would stay friends or have massive fights. Both of them are short-tempered tempered and they could become best friends, but only if they get hold of their temper. This season has a unique prediction of expecting the unexpected from all. "