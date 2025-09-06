Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama gets angry at Ashnoor Kaur after she takes Abhishek Bajaj's side during the captaincy task. Tension escalated when Zeishan Quadri and Kunickaa Sadanand locked horns over food, while Amaal and Farrhana were also at loggereads

The Bigg Boss 19 house continues to be a rollercoaster of emotions — from light-hearted conversations about childhood dreams to unexpected kitchen drama, fiery confrontations, and playful bonds sparking inside the house. Day after day, the contestants reveal sides of themselves that go beyond strategies and rivalries, offering viewers an unfiltered look into friendships, tensions, and personal journeys.

Nehal Chudasama and Ashnoor Kaur get into a verbal spat

The day starts with Farhana discussing the captaincy task incident, where Abhishek Bajaj picked Farhana up in his arms during the task. Nehal strongly backed her, but both felt the rest of the house brushed off the matter too lightly. They addressed it with Ashnoor, who in turn confronted Abhishek. He apologised sincerely — not in jest — but this sparked a fresh fight between Nehal and Ashnoor.

Nehal questioned Ashnoor, “If Baseer picked you up that way, would that be okay?” Angered, Ashnoor snapped, “You can’t get personal with me — don’t cross your boundaries.” The dispute further divided housemates, and Farrhana declared she would not participate in any tasks unless Bigg Boss punished Abhishek for his actions. Amid the chaos, lighter moments continued to bloom between Baseer and Farrhana.

Kunickaa Sadanand and Zeishan Quadri’s feud over food

Mealtime turned dramatic when Kunickaa removed puris from the plates of Zeishan, Gaurav, Ashnoor, and Bajaj. While others brushed it off, Zeeshan was deeply upset, declaring, “Removing food from someone’s plate is unfair.” He even sweared he won’t eat food because of Kunickaa’s action. Baseer sided with him, confronting Kunickaa, while Tanya and Neelam also supported Zeeshan. Farrhana, however, felt Zeishan should have confronted Kunickaa immediately.

Kunickaa, defending her action, explained that she had stopped Zeeshan and Gaurav from eating puris during lunch because she wanted to ensure enough were fried and kept beforehand. According to her, if some housemates start eating early and the puris fall short, it puts unnecessary pressure on the puri maker. She insisted it was better to have all puris ready first and then serve everyone together. She was seen in tears as Zeishan makes an issue out of the food.

Tensions escalated further when Amaal clashed with Farrhana over her involvement in the ongoing food fight debate. Amaal questioned her sharply, asking why she had to get involved at all, insisting there was no reason for her to have a perspective on the matter.