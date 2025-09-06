Facing possible eviction, Awez surprised Nagma by singing to her, going down on one knee, and confessing “I love you,” leaving her teary-eyed as housemates teased them as “miyan-biwi.”

Awez Darbar is one of the nominated participants for the week who could be eliminated and sent home. Darbar grabbed the opportunity to surprise his ladylove, Nagma Mirajkar, in front of the entire house, just before fate decided to betray him and make him the participant who may have to leave the Bigg Boss 19 house. The housemates played along, hiding and cheering him on from the sidelines.

Bigg Boss is well-known for its contestants' battles and disagreements, betrayals, and controversies that make headlines. However, there are some love tales in reality shows that remain the talk of the town for a long time. Like every other season, the 19th season took a romantic turn when influencers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar confirmed their long-rumoured romance in the most gorgeous way possible.

The romantic proposal

Awez prepared a romantic surprise for Nagma. He got down on one knee, sang a meaningful song for her, and then said the three precious words: "I love you." Nagma was moved by this gesture and could be seen crying. Following this, the other participants began taunting the couple by lovingly calling them'miyan-biwi' and treating them as if they were already married.

Speaking with Viral Television, Ismail Darbar claimed that both families had embraced them, and the couple was due to marry on December 26, 2025. "Awez advised me to at least speak with Nagma's family for her hand in marriage. I personally went to Nagma's house to finalise the wedding date. Her mother even prepared exquisite dinner for us, and we discussed wedding ideas and venues until midnight." However, Awez and Nagma postponed their wedding to participate in Bigg Boss 19.

“Everything was set, but they made a big sacrifice for Bigg Boss 19 by putting their wedding on hold. Now I just pray they don’t come back fighting from the show," he added.

Ismail Darbar gives the happy news

Ismail Darbar is set to enter the Bigg Boss 19 stage to give a sweet surprise to Awez. He shared, "Tum chacha ban gaye ho, bhatija hua hai." As Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were recently blessed with a baby boy for the second time. This left Awez joyous and emotional hearing the happy news.