Bigg Boss 19 has been providing drama since day one. Whether it's participants fighting over food or Tanya Mittal' s words, people appear to be extremely entertained. Gaurav Khanna, a television actor who won Celebrity MasterChef earlier this year, recently stated that he does not know how to cook Indian food and will not be cooking meals at home. However, his statement has sparked speculation that Celebrity MasterChef is scripted.

Gaurav refuses to cook

Tanya Mittal chose actor Kunickaa Sadanand as captain after an intriguing challenge, changing the dynamics in the house. Kunickaa, who was feuding with Gaurav for not voting for her to be captain, punished him by assigning him cooking chores. However, Gaurav vehemently rejected. He said, “Ma’am, I won’t make it. I anyways don’t know how to make Indian food, then housemates will have to be hungry all day.” Due to which, Kunickaa changed his duty to cleaning washrooms with Zeishaan Quadri.

Later, Gaurav and Mirdul were seen discussing the issue where Gaurav again refused to cook in the house, He said, “Mera mann nahi hai aur mujhe aata bhi nahi Indian khaana banana. Maine voh show (Celebrity MasterChef), iss show ke liye thodi kiya hai. Ab tumhe kahen ki actor ho acting karo sara din. Voh logon ne dekhliya mujhe cooking kitna aata hai. Iss show main unko meri personality dekhni hai (I don’t feel like it, and I don’t even know how to cook Indian food. I didn’t do that show (Celebrity MasterChef) just for this show. Now, if someone tells you that you’re an actor, so act the whole day. It’s the same thing. People have already seen how much I know about cooking. In this show, they’re supposed to see my personality).”

Here's how netizens reacted

A video from the show appeared on the internet. One commenter said, "Oh my, does that mean MasterChef was scripted? Gaurav is concerned that if people consume his food, they will discover that he does not know how to cook well. Another person said, "Okay, but who is asking him to solely make Indian cuisine? Cook something else instead." Another commented, "Now I am sure Masterchef is scripted."

Another comment stated, "Being the current celebrity MasterChef title holder, he is hesitant to put himself up for judgment by the HMs." He does not want anyone to question his victory based on his current cooking abilities."

Gaurav won Celebrity MasterChef's first season in April, defeating Nikki Tamboli and Tejasswi Prakash. The show was judged by Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar, and filmmaker Farah Khan.