Calling out the singer’s minimal contribution to the show, Salman reminded him that the platform is meant to highlight his personality and talent, not damage his reputation. He questioned Amaal over an unprovoked outburst at Abhishek, stressing that such behaviour would not be tolerated

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a stern moment in the Weekend Ka Vaar as host Salman Khan addressed Amaal Mallik for his conduct in the house, particularly his use of inappropriate language and personal remarks. The superstar minced no words in pointing out how the quality of language inside the house this season has reached a concerning low.

From the start, the drama in the house raised anticipation for Weekend Ka Vaar . The makers have now issued a trailer revealing that during this weekend's show, host Salman Khan will consider how some of the participants have played it safe in the house thus far. Salman turned to singer Amaal Mallik and asked if his main motivation for coming to the Bigg Boss house was to take a nap.

From the start, the drama in the house raised anticipation for Weekend Ka Vaar. The makers have now issued a trailer revealing that during this weekend's show, host Salman Khan will consider how some of the participants have played it safe in the house thus far. Salman turned to singer Amaal Mallik and asked if his main motivation for coming to the Bigg Boss house was to take a nap.

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a stern moment in the Weekend Ka Vaar as host Salman Khan addressed Amaal Mallik for his conduct in the house, particularly his use of inappropriate language and personal remarks. The superstar minced no words in pointing out how the quality of language inside the house this season has reached a concerning low.

Salman Khan slammed Amaal

Calling Amaal out directly, Salman said that despite being on camera 24x7, he has contributed very little to the show. He schooled the singer for making personal and abusive comments, especially involving parents, reminding him that such behaviour reflects poorly not just in the house but also outside. Referring to the sofa incident with Abhishek, Salman questioned, “If Abhishek didn’t say anything to you, why did you abuse him? And if he had scolded you in return, would you have tolerated it?”

Salman further reminded Amaal of his larger purpose inside the house — to showcase his personality and talent in front of millions. “You are here to introduce more of your work and your personality, not to ruin your character. You have a strong mind; use it. We see a lot of potential in you. But remember, your habits become your character, so make sure they’re the right ones,” he said firmly.

The exchange left a strong message for all housemates: while disagreements are inevitable in Bigg Boss, abusive language and personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Ismail Darbar called out Amaal

Even Ismail Darbar slammed Amaal for his remarks on Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, he said, "Awez Darbar ne usski Baap ki ungli nahi pakdi na hi, Baap ne usski ungli pakdi. Awez Darbar ki barabari karne mein, Iss janam mein toh Amaal Mallik ko jagah nahi hain. Rahi baat woh jo business de raha hain na, toh beta pehle apna toh business sambhaal le. Sachayi toh yahi hain na. Tune aise jhande nahi gaade jo tu Awez Darbar ko business dene waale ban jaoge. Woh aukaad tumhari abhi bani nahi. Haan, ye bolo ki tumhare gaane ko logon tak pahuchane ke liye Awez ki zarurat padi tumko. Toh ulta mat batao."