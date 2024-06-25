Breaking News
Updated on: 25 June,2024 10:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

When hunger struck, housemates decided to sit down in the hall to share their problem with Bigg Boss and request more ration

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has just started, and fans are already hooked to their screens. It's not even a week since the reality show began, and the fight for ration and food has already taken over the house. Unaware housemates finished 5 days' worth of ration in just 2.5 days, leading to chaos and fights. Hungry housemates were ready to do anything to get food.


The Forced Unity


When hunger struck, housemates decided to sit down in the hall to share their problems with Bigg Boss and request more ration. This request turned into a verbal spat when Sana Makbul brought up the contract they had signed in the middle of the conversation. Later, Bigg Boss asked Sana to give up whatever they all had left.


The Failed Task

After giving up whatever they had left, Bigg Boss gave a task to the contestants. They had to rank each other according to their contribution to the house. What was supposed to be a discussion became a voting task, which Bigg Boss eventually cancelled. During the task while almost everyone avoided arguments Lovekesh Kataria and Vishal Pandey left no chance to shut Sai Ketan

 
 
 
 
 
Bigg Boss Shows Mercy and Provides a Week's Ration

After the task was cancelled, Bigg Boss, while taunting Sana, announced that he would send ration for the housemates. He instructed them to ensure it lasts for at least a week because there would be no more ration given to them.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. During the press conference for the reality show, when asked about this, Anil shared, "There is no one who can replace Salman Khan." The actor further mentioned that he had chatted with Salman, and Bhaijaan is very happy about his friend’s new endeavor. Anil said that Salman is very happy for him as he is doing a non-fictional show.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will stream on Jio Cinema.

