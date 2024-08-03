'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestant Lovekesh Kataria, in an exclusive chat with midday.com, talked about Elvish Yadav, Vishal Pandey, Ranvir Shorey, and more

Lovekesh Kataria Pic/Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT has finally come to an end, and it is actress Sana Makbul who has won the trophy of the third season. Before the finale episode, Lovekesh was evicted based on housemates' votes. Many called it unfair, and now the man himself has talked about his eviction. Lovekesh Kataria, in an exclusive chat with midday.com, talked about Elvish Yadav, Vishal Pandey, Ranvir Shorey, and more.

The social media star started the conversation by sharing his game plan and said, "We express ourselves and show our real personalities. I have done the same thing that I have been doing forever. I have made people feel connected to me."

Further calling his eviction unfair, he added, "I felt really bad. I cried, but it's okay. I don't know what the makers and Bigg Boss thought, but I felt it was unfair. If it was through votes, I would not have been evicted."

Many times, Lovekesh was compared with Elvish, and he finally addressed it and said, "Elvish is different, and I am different. We have different personalities. But it's okay; friendship is what matters. I have maintained my friendship, and Elvish has also upheld his."

While further sharing about the change in his equation with Ranvir Shorey, "I think over the past 2-3 days, I started bonding with him. We used to share stories and play games, which might have made him believe that I am a nice person. I had said that I would change my perception of him, and I did that," Kataria shared.

He concluded the interview by talking about the winner and his friend Sana and stated, "I am sure she didn't come to make friends, but she did consider me one, and I know it for sure."

About the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale:

The finale episode began on a heartwarming note with the top five contestants reading out notes they wrote for each other. The finalists complimented each other and kept promises to keep in touch.

The eliminated contestants were also invited to the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale. During the show, Anil Kapoor asked Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik to confront each other. The two got into a heated argument over the incident. Anil Kapoor asked Vishal if he wanted to take back his apology. To this, Pandey said, "I regret apologizing, sir." He also said that he is uncomfortable sitting with Armaan in the same room.