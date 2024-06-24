Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal and Kritika’s revelation, fiery food fights, and shocking nominations spice up the house

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 June,2024 10:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Today’s episode kicked off with a fiery argument over veg and non-veg food

Bigg Boss OTT faced first nomination

It has just been 3 days since Bigg Boss OTT 3 began, and the house is burning with fiery discussions and arguments. The atmosphere inside the house is already spiced up, and viewers are eager to see what’s coming next. Fights over food? Haha, that's so common. This time the level has doubled with people arguing over veg and non-veg options. The first nomination task has also concluded, showing the dynamics of the house.


Today’s episode kicked off with a fiery argument over veg and non-veg food. The availability of food became a concern as insufficient supply made the housemates go crazy. Further, the house witnessed its first-ever nomination. While the entire house shared their preferences, Bigg Boss bowled a googly, after which the outsider of the house (Sana Sultan) got the power, leading to Neeraj Goyat and Shivani Kumari’s nomination.


 
 
 
 
 
Further in the episode, on one side, we saw Kritika Malik and Payal Malik sharing their story and revealing they were enemies for a year and a half after Armaan’s second marriage. On the other hand, we saw a huge fight between Armaan and Deepak Chaurasia, which spread throughout the entire house, leading to multiple arguments.

 
 
 
 
 
Contestants get their personal phones:

Yes, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, contestants have been given their personal phones through which they will receive instructions. Each contestant has only one application on their phone, except Sana Sultan. As the outsider, Sana has access to two applications. In the upcoming episodes, we will see how she utilizes her powers. It has been revealed that as long as she remains an outsider, she cannot be evicted. This season promises to be full of surprises and twists, with personal phones adding a new dimension to the game.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. During the press conference for the reality show, when asked about this, Anil shared, "There is no one who can replace Salman Khan." The actor further mentioned that he had chatted with Salman, and Bhaijaan is very happy about his friend’s new endeavor. Anil said that Salman is very happy for him as he is doing a non-fictional show.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will stream on Jio Cinema.

