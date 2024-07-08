Bigg Boss OTT 3: Video of Payal Malik breaking down after facing trolls for calling out Vishal Pandey goes viral, netizens say, ‘Overacting ke 150 cutt’

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik faced significant backlash for criticizing Vishal Pandey's comment about Kritika Malik

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ weekend ka vaar took a dramatic turn when Payal Malik, Armaan's first wife, came on stage and allegedly exposed Vishal Pandey's wrong intentions towards Malik's second wife. The situation escalated when Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey, and Bigg Boss didn't evict him. Payal Malik received a lot of backlash and got trolled. Yesterday, she shared a video, which she later deleted. In the video, she was seen breaking down.

In the now-viral video, Payal Malik was crying and saying, "I felt bad when he said things about Golu (Kritika Malik). Guys, why are you giving me so much hate? Is it wrong to stand for your family? If you think standing for family is wrong, then I won't do it from now on." This video went viral on social media.

As soon as Payal released this video, netizens started commenting on it. One user said, "Overacting ke 150 cutt, khud ke liye stand nahi le payi, ab sautan ke liye stand le rahi hai." Another said, "Stand lena galat nahi hai, lekin... ye jo hua itni badi baat nahi thi jitna bada aap logo ne bana diya... Armaan ko BB house se bahar hona chahiye... aur agar Vishal galat hai to apne pati ko dekho, vo tumhare rahte dusri se shaadi kiya, to ab kya kahna chahogi." A third user reacted, "Armaan ka vo slap wala reaction, dat was not at all an instant reaction. It was calculated, preplanned, and moreover, Kataria ke kehne ke baad Armaan ne dikhane ke liye thappad mara hai... Armaan ko support nahi karna chahiye... jo galat hai, vo hai."

What happened?

Armaan Malik's first wife, who came out of the house last to last week, came as a guest on the Bigg Boss OTT 3 stage, where she brought up a topic about Vishal praising Armaan's second wife. This conversation escalated as Armaan went to confront Vishal. Things got out of hand when Armaan allegedly slapped Vishal. Vishal was seen shocked and charging towards him, daring him to hit him. As soon as this clip went viral, fans started siding with Vishal.

About Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.