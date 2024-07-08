Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey’s family requests makers to evict Armaan Malik for slapping him, netizens say, ‘Salman Khan hote toh..’

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey's family has put out a statement requesting the makers to evict Armaan Malik for slapping him

The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ weekend ka vaar episode took a shocking turn when Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey. In response, Vishal’s family has released statements demanding justice. Pandey’s mom and dad shared a video message requesting Malik’s eviction from the house. In the video, Vishal's distressed mother is seen requesting Bigg Boss to take strict action.

In the video, Pandey’s mom shared that they have never hit their child, while his father stated that Vishal is not trying to fake his personality and is a genuine person. They further asserted that the allegations against him are unfair. His father said, “Kisiko praise karna meri taraf se to galat nahi ho sakta.” He further added, “With folded hands, we request the makers and Bigg Boss to eliminate the criminal (Armaan Malik).” They also accused Malik of provoking their son.

Moreover, Vishal Pandey’s sister, Neha, posted a long message in support of her brother. Neha wrote, “I firmly believe my brother has done nothing wrong. He did not humiliate anyone, nor did he say anything inappropriate or have any ill intentions behind his comment. His genuine compliment was unfortunately misunderstood by Payal and Armaan. As a family, we stand by him wholeheartedly. We trust him and know his character well. Every woman feels safe around him, and he has our full support.”

“With his pure heart and intentions, it's clear that Armaan does not deserve to stay on the show. He owes my brother a public apology, and Bigg Boss should take strict action by removing him from the show. Let's come together and support Vishal. #StandWithVishal #JusticeForVishal #Vishalians,” she continued.

As soon as Vishal’s family put out these statements, several Bigg Boss viewers and Vishal’s fans rallied in support. One user shared, “Evict Armaan button.” Another commented, “Salman Khan hote to Armaan ki band baja di hoti ab tak.”

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.