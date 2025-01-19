Bigg Boss Tamil 8:

Vijay Sethupathi

Even as Salman Khan is set to announce the winner of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, down south a winner has emerged from the reality show. Bigg Boss Tamil season 8 saw its finale tonight. The show has been hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi. Muthukumaran and Soundariya were the top 2 finalists of the show with the former taking the trophy.

Bigg Boss Tamil 8 gets its winner

Yes! Muthukumaran has been announced as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 8. Ahead of the announcement, the final two contestants stepped outside the house and met Sethupathi. While Muthukumaran was on the right side of the host, Soundariya stood on the left. Sethupathi ended the suspense and announced Muthukumaran as the winner.

Vijay Sethupathi to return as host for season nine

Before the winner was announced, Vijay TV channel head Bala arrived on the stage and shared his thoughts. "Fantastic set of contestants. Everyone was unpredictable, and it was a fantastic gameplay. I felt none of you should be evicted. But hats off guys! It is not easy to face the judgment of crores of people. When we approached him for Bigg Boss, the first thing he said was, 'I don't like Bigg Boss.' By week 4, and week 12, he started saying how we must interview contestants."

Sethupathi said, "Many label the contestant's journey as too easy. So, I wanted to shake up the process, and prove to the world that none of them were there without talent."

Bala further said, "400-odd people work on this show. We had a lot of fun while doing Bigg Boss, because he maintained that fun quotient. He had an immense understanding of the audience, and we understood the importance of learning curve."

Bala also announced that Vijay Sethupathi will return for the ninth season of Bigg Boss Tamil as host. Reacting to it, the actor said, "Great great Kamal sir... I am walking in his path... I must thank him for the path he has created." The show was earlier hosted by Kamal Haasan who later decided to walk out of the show.