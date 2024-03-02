The pictures from Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma’s dreamy Haldi and Mehendi ceremony have mesmerized everyone with the couple's cuteness

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's Haldi and Mehendi ceremony

Listen to this article Check out unseen pics from Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma’s dreamy haldi and mehendi ceremony x 00:00

Television actress Surbhi Chandna is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma. The duo has been dating for thirteen years and continues to set couple goals. With their pre-wedding festivities having kicked off last night, the couple hosted haldi and mehendi ceremonies today on Saturday.

The pictures from Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma’s dreamy Haldi and Mehendi ceremony have mesmerized everyone with their cuteness. For the Haldi ceremony, Surbhi opted for a pink outfit and paired it with a multi-coloured blouse. The actress ditched heavy jewellery and opted for stylish earrings, while Karan complemented his lady love in a shimmery beige kurta.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mehendi ceremony's outfits were all things green. The couple opted for coordinated green outfits, perfectly matching the vibe. In this outfit, Surbhi decided to wear heavily studded earrings, showcasing her ear exercise skills. It's worth noting that Surbhi announced her wedding in January with a rendition of the song 'Kahani Suno.' What makes it more special is the fact that the lyrics of the song are written by Karan himself.

It was earlier reported that the couple will tie the knot at the Chomu Palace Hotel near Jaipur in Rajasthan. Chomu Palace Hotel is a historic royal palace where the Akshay Kumar-starrer movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was filmed. It has been considered a palace that Bollywood loves to shoot in. Apart from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' Ajay Devgn's 'Bol Bachchan' was also shot here. Not just movies, but several TV serials have also been filmed at the palace.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi made her OTT debut with the three-part film 'Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2,' which is a tribute to the martyrs of the nation. Expressing her happiness about being part of the project, the popular television actor said, "'Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2' is a tribute to the Indian Army and their families for their sacrifices to keep us safe and secure."

On making her OTT debut, she added, "I am honoured for being part of this journey and doing my bit in bringing out the real emotions behind the war scenes of the Kulgam operation. I feel very lucky to have received this opportunity as I make my debut on OTT."