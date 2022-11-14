Children's Day 2022: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: I wish I skipped classes or sneakily ate more tiffin during class

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya joined mid-day.com for a special conversation
Popular actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya joined mid-day.com for a special conversation on Children's Day and took a trip down memory lane. Read on to find out what Divyanka was like as a child!
What memories does Children's Day bring back?
I studied at Carmel convent school, Bhopal. We were allowed to wear fancy clothes on Children's Day. Teachers used to perform for us which was a lot of fun because usually we thought they are strict and always behaved well in their presence. Teachers used to let their hair down to make their pupil feel special and it was a success. Seeing your gurus perform on stage and looking even more beautiful than usual was indeed memorable. We used to carry delicious lunch boxes from home and shared it with each other. We used to wait for this day, the entire year and I don't recall ever missing the celebrations.
Were you mischievous or quiet one?
I was the obedient and disciplined kid. Today, I wish I skipped classes or sneakily ate more tiffin during class but I never did that. It made me a finer person but I believe a certain amount of mischief is important so you can have a laugh over it when you growup. There were just one-two instances where I played mischief but I got caught. In class 12th I joined the others in eating tiffin during class and all of us got caught! The teacher was shocked that an ideal student like me broke the rules. So, I ended up apologising more than other students.
What do you miss most about your childhood?
I miss playing on the streets. I miss those hide and seek games, there were also games like crocodile and red letter. Those games are disappearing now! Even Pakdam pakdai, nadi-pahad. I also miss cycling in my city with friends. The streets weren't very busy so our parents weren't too worried. I miss exchanging novels and comics with friends. Books used to be expensive so we would decide which book to buy and then exchange it with each other to save money.
A childhood trait you wish people would maintain adults?
Kids are like a sponge, they absorb, observe and can be moulded. These are the qualities I want to have till I die, it will keep me young.
Message for young fans on Children's Day...
Don't feel pressurised by what you see on social media, most of it is just about five percent of real life. The 95% is struggle and hard work. So don't compare your life to anyone else, you are unique and stay that way!
