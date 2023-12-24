Christmas 2023: Deshna Duggad to Karuna Pandey, telly stars reveal plans for their favourite festival

Christmas 2023: With just a day left until the most awaited celebration of the year, celebrities from the entertainment world are eagerly gearing up for the parties

Telly stars share their Christmas plans

In the midst of their bustling schedules, renowned actors have taken a moment to share their thoughts on the upcoming Christmas festivities

Deshna Duggad, who plays the role of Rashi Patel in Pushpa Impossible, shared, "I don’t have a secret Santa in my life but I know that my parents and my brother are my Santas forever. This year, I don’t want anything specific. However, I do wish and hope that the next year is also as wonderful as the present year. This year has progressed well and I am happy with what I have achieved personally and with my show Pushpa Impossible, and I wish happiness for everyone.”

Sheehan Kapahi, who plays the role of Atharv Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya, says, "My secret Santa are my parents. This year, I plan to ask for either a cricket kit, as I am very passionate about cricket, or a PC because I have a keen interest in gaming. I enjoy both cricket and gaming a lot. I am also planning to be a secret Santa on the sets of Wagle Ki Duniya and surprise my team with some exciting gifts this year."

Isha Sharma also opened up about her Chrismas preparation and said, “Christmas is hands down my favourite time of the year! I'm adding a personal touch by getting a Christmas tree home this year and beautifully decorating it. I see Christmas as a celebration of love. It's all about crafting beautiful moments together and reveling in the magic of the season.”

“I’m extremely fond of Christmas as it fills the air with so much warmth and light. One of my absolute favourite traditions is participating in the Secret Santa exchange with my family each year. It is such a fun activity. Just like my character Yuvika, who prioritizes and cherishes her family in Vanshaj, I, too, place immense value on family bonds in my personal life. These holidays serve as a perfect opportunity to create new memories and spend quality time with our loved ones,” said Anjali Tatrari, who plays Yuvika in popular TV show Vanshaj

Mohit Kumar shared that he usually does a movie marathon paired with plum cake and candied. He shared, “Christmas, for me, is about rekindling bonds and creating enduring memories. My go-to holiday tradition is diving into a full-on movie marathon of the iconic Home Alone series, paired with loads of plum cake and candy. I take pleasure in orchestrating gatherings that unite friends in laughter, creating a night to remember.”

Karuna Pandey, who plays Pushpa in Pushpa Impossible, revealed, “Christmas has turned into our family's favorite reason to come together and create unforgettable moments. Embracing the holiday chaos with a touch of Pushpa's flair, my festive ritual includes creating a grand feast for family and friends. I find myself donning multiple hats, being the calm in the chaos for everyone around. As we all gather around the table, sharing stories and laughter, it truly makes for a night filled with warmth and cherished memories.”