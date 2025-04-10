In a clip shared by Mooz Graffiti, he plays a clip from CID that features glimpses of his YouTube videos. The show gives credit to a fictional character named Barbosa

It’s been a while since the iconic television show CID hit OTT in the form of a web series. Days after fans were taken off guard with the show ending ACP Pradyuman’s character, it has now come to notice that the makers have lifted a Mumbai-based graffiti artist's work for the same episode sans credit.

Artist calls out CID for plagiarism

In a clip shared by Mooz Graffiti, he plays a clip from the Netflix show that features glimpses of his YouTube videos. The show gives credit to a fictional character named Barbosa for using graffiti to instill terror. He said in Hindi, “Initially, I was excited because we have all watched CID since childhood, and getting your artwork featured in it is a good thing. But it's not just me; Zake, Elmac, and a lot of other people's artwork has been featured here. But the funny part is that instead of going out on the street and shooting the artwork or hiring a person to show the vandalism, you chose to take it from a YouTube video. I found that funny.”

Shivaji Satam on exit from CID

While Sony TV confirmed killing ACP Pradyuman’s character in the show, when Mid-day reached out to Shivaji Satam, he said, "I am personally not aware if the character will be exiting the show or not. Currently, I am enjoying a nice long holiday and have not been informed about any future shooting for CID," he said.

Parth Samthaan to play new ACP

In conversation with Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Parth Samthaan shared, "This is an iconic show which has been going on. When I discussed it with my family, they thought I was joking. But when I told them I was doing it seriously, they were very proud. It's actually a very big responsibility to fill in such shoes, such humongous shoes of ACP Pradyuman, since I'm replacing him as ACP Ayushmann. It's a new character, a new story. We will take the story forward with new thrill and suspense. I never thought I would be part of such a collaboration. This is a cross-collaboration for me... I'm glad to be a part of such an iconic show."