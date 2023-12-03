CID actor Dayanand Shetty quashed reports of his co-actor Dinesh Phadnis suffering a heart attack. However, he confirmed that Phadnis is on life support

Dinesh Phadnis and Dayanand Shetty

On Saturday night, it was reported that actor Dinesh Phadnis has been hospitalised and kept on ventilator. The actor is best known for his role as Frederick on the popular show C.I.D. The actor, who is in his late 50s, is receiving medical treatment at Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital.

While earlier reports claimed that Phadnis suffered a stroke after which he was hospitalised. However, His CID co-star Dayanand Shetty has quashed rumours of heart attack. Talking to indianexpress.com Shetty said, "Dinesh Phadnis is hospitalised and on a ventilator, doctors are observing him. He has not suffered a heart attack, it is a different treatment and I wouldn’t like to comment on it.” Shetty played the role of Senior Inspector Daya in the show. He along with actors Shivaji Satam and Aditya Srivastava are the main leads of the show. He has also written for some of the episodes of CID.

C.I.D is a popular detective show that aired on SONY TV from 1998 to 2018 and is one of the longest-running fictional shows. Dinesh played the role of Fredericks. He was known for his comic timing and his innocence. He was part of the team headed by ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam). Apart from working as an Inspector in this TV series, he has also written some of the episodes of C.I.D. The actor also had a special appearance in one of the episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as his popular character. He also appeared in the Bollywood film 'Sarfarosh' and 'Super 30'. He has also written for a Marathi film. The actor is reportedly a resident of Borivali East in Mumbai.

Dinesh Phadnis is quite active on his Instagram handle. He often shares throwback pictures from the sets of CID. Apart from that he also shares pictures with his daughter. On his birthday recently, Dinesh shared a picture with his daughter and wrote, “This is the reason we are same n our vibes match ….it’s our birthday today …We not only share our love but our birthdayz tooo….. Happiest birthday to me n my darling druvi.”

