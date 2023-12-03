CID star Dinesh Phadnis on ventilator after suffering heart attack 

CID star Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks has been put on life support after he suffered a heart attack

Dinesh Phadnis

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, best known for his role as the funny Fredrecik on the popular TV show CID, is currently in the hospital. The actor reportedly suffered a stroke after which he has been kept on ventilator support. According to reports, Phadnis is currently receiving treatment at the Tunga Hospital in Mumbai.

According to the reports, Dinesh Phadnis is in critical condition. The team of CID was reportedly informed about the situation last night and some of them even visited their co-star. Reports claim that there has been a slight improvement in Dinesh Phadnis's health this morning compared to when he was brought in on Saturday night.

C.I.D is a popular detective show that aired on SONY TV from 1998 to 2018 and is one of the longest-running fictional shows. Dinesh played the role of Fredericks. He was known for his comic timing and his innocence. He was part of the team headed by ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam). Apart from working as an Inspector in this TV series, he has also written some of the episodes of C.I.D. The actor also had a special appearance in one of the episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as his popular character. He also appeared in the Bollywood film Sarfarosh and Super 30. He has also written for a Marathi film. The actor is reportedly a resident of Borivali East in Mumbai.