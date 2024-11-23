'CID', which is all set to mark its return with the legendary cast Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman), Dayanand Shetty (Daya), and Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet), has now announced its launch date

CID to premiere from December

Listen to this article CID returns! ACP Pradyuman, Daya & Abhijeet are CID returns! ACP Pradyuman, Daya & Abhijeet are back to break doors and solve cases from THIS date x 00:00

The wait is over! The biggest news of the year is out now. The makers have dropped the launch date of one of the most iconic shows of its time. Yes, you guessed it right—'CID', which is all set to mark its return with the legendary cast Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman), Dayanand Shetty (Daya), and Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet), has now announced its launch date.'CID', which has captivated audiences for over two decades, is set to make an explosive return on 21st December on Sony Entertainment Television and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM.

New trailer of CID

Fans have been eagerly celebrating this thrilling revival, reliving their childhood memories, and were shocked to see the first promo where a deadly bullet hit their beloved Daya. But in a jaw-dropping twist, Daya makes a heroic return with his signature style, entering “darwaza todkar” with a hard-hitting dialogue: '"Dushman bhi mujhe mita nahi paaye, main wapas aagaya, apne liye ladne aur jo bhool gaya hai, usse yaad dilane ke liye – ‘Daya is back!’"'

Watch the 'CID' trailer to find out more.

Fans react to CID trailer

As soon as the trailer was dropped, fans started reacting to the clip. One wrote, '“Finally... 21 DEC season 2 date and 21 January 1998 season 1 date.”' Another wrote, '“Aaj sabse bada gift humein mila hai...Thank you, Sony.”' A third fan commented, '“Yeeeee finalyyy! 1st 'CID' bhi 21 ko hi shuru hua tha, ye bhi 21 ko hi ho raha hai. Excited!”'

Dayanand Shetty on returining with CID

Dayanand Shetty, who plays Daya, shared his excitement: '“Some characters are etched in the minds and hearts of the people, and Daya is one of them. I'm overwhelmed with the love and admiration that continues to pour in, even after all these years. The memes, the jokes, the references—it's all a testament to the impact that Daya has had on popular culture. I feel grateful and humbled to be reprising my role as Daya for a new season of 'CID,' and I promise to bring the same intensity and passion that has made Daya such a loved character. It's time to break some more doors and solve some more cases!”'

