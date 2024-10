Interestingly, they also dropped a clip on social media, featuring the show's beloved stars Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, and Daya Shetty.

Shivaji Satam

Listen to this article Iconic crime show CID to return this Christmas, shoot begins in November x 00:00

Nostalgia alert! iconic TV show 'CID' is all set to make a comeback. On Thursday, the makers shared the update, revealing the show's promo will be out on October 26. Interestingly, they also dropped a clip on social media, featuring the show's beloved stars Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, and Daya Shetty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip begins with a close-up shot of Dayanand Shetty's intense eyes. Then we can see CP Pradyuman stepping out of a police car in the pouring rain. The iconic theme music plays in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Nagrath (@ajay.nagrath)

Actor Ajay Nagrath, who plays one of the pivotal role in the detective drama, also shared the clip on his social media and captioned it, "Are you excited?" This announcement left fans extremely excited. "Omggggggg so excited. Cid comes back again," a social media user commented. "Yes... very excitedddddd," another Instagram user wrote.

Sony TV's hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. Actors who worked on the show became household names, all thanks to their intriguing performances. So guys get ready to hear ACP Pradyuman once again delivering his famous dialogue 'darwaja tod do Daya'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever