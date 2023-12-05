CID fame Dinesh Phadnis aka Fredericks passes away

CID actor Dinesh Phadnis passed away on Tuesday morning at a hospital in Mumbai. The news was confirmed by his co-star Dayanand Shetty

Dinesh Phadnis was widely known for his role in C.I.D The actor was hospitalised on Saturday and was on ventilator He passed away on Tuesday morning

Actor Dinesh Phadnis most popularly known for his role as Fredericks in CID has unfortunately passed away. On Saturday night, he was hospitalised and kept on ventilator. The actor, who was in his late 50s, was receiving medical treatment at Mumbai’s Tunga Hospital. The news of his death was confirmed by CID actor Dayanand Shetty.

Talking to ETimes, Dinesh's co-star and close friend Dayanand Shetty, confirmed the news and said, "Yes, it's true he is no more. It happened around 12:08 am. I am at his residence right now. His last rites will be conducted today at the Daulat Nagar crematorium. Almost everyone from the CID is present right now."

Earlier it was reported that Phadnis had suffered a stroke following which he was hospitalised. However, Shetty dismissed rumours of a heart attack and said that the actor was undergoing treatment for something else. "Firstly, it wasn't a heart attack, it was liver damage, because of which he was immediately rushed to Tunga Hospital, Malad. For the last two days, he has been very critical. Today morning (Sunday) also I've learned that there's no major improvement. We're hoping he gets better soon," he told Pinkvilla on Sunday.

He added, "Dinesh was getting treated for some other ailment but the medication affected his liver adversely. That's why it is always recommended to take medicines very carefully. You never know when the medicine that one is taking to treat something can cause another major ailment. One should be very careful regarding allopathic medicines."

C.I.D is a popular detective show that aired on SONY TV from 1998 to 2018 and is one of the longest-running fictional shows. Dinesh played the role of Fredericks. He was known for his comic timing and his innocence. He was part of the team headed by ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam). Apart from working as an Inspector in this TV series, he has also written some of the episodes of C.I.D. The actor also had a special appearance in one of the episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as his popular character. He also appeared in the Bollywood film 'Sarfarosh' and 'Super 30'. He has also written for a Marathi film. The actor is reportedly a resident of Borivali East in Mumbai.