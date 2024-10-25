CID will be returning on television soon. It went off the air in 2018 after running on air for 20 years. Lead by actors Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty, the show is among the most loved

The Indian crime investigative show 'CID' is by far one of the most loved shows that aired on television and loved by audiences across age groups. And the news of is return on television has only got fans of the show excited.

Sony TV's hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. Actors who worked on the show became household names, all thanks to their intriguing performances. As the show is set to come back on television, we are here to help jog your memory about the lead characters of the show who became popular with their mannerism and dialogues in the show.

ACP Pradyuman

The role was immortalized by veteran Marathi actor Shivaji Satam. He headed the CID team shown in the serial and was always seen dressed in a three-piece suit. he led almost all investigations and was known for twisting his hands in a certain way and known for his recurring lines 'Kuch toh gadbad hai', 'Pata lagao', etc. He has a unique, almost intuitive method of connecting the dots and solving cases. His experience, sharp instincts, and occasional intense demeanor have made him a fan-favourite character.

Senior Inspector Abhijeet

Played by Aditya Srivastava, he is a smart cop who also knows how to keep things light in a tense environment in the office. Known for his loyalty to ACP Pradyuman and his intelligence, Abhijeet often brings a sense of calm rationality to the cases. He also shares a brother-like bond with Senior Inspector Daya. His friendly flirting nature with Dr Tarika is also one of the most loved plots in the show.

Senior Inspector Daya

Played by Dayanand Shetty, his character is well remembered for breaking doors with one kick. He is mostly silent and likes to be known for his work. He is extremely loyal to his team and very dedicated towards his work. Despite his tough exterior, he has a warm heart.

Dr Salunkhe

Played by Narendra Gupta, he is a forensic expert with a sharp mind. He provides his scientific expertise to the team to help them solve cases. He is also known to be sarcastic with the team of CID, especially with ACP Pradyuman. His camaraderie with the inspectors bring is in an element of humour to the show.

Inspector Fredricks

He was one of the most adored characters of the show and was brought to life by the late actor Dinesh Phadnis. He passed away earlier this year. Freddy is a lighthearted and somewhat clumsy character who often serves as comic relief. Despite his humorous disposition, he is a dedicated officer who works hard on cases. His endearing personality and banter with Dr Salunkhe and his juniors never fail to bring a smile to your face.

Sub-Inspector Shreya

Played by Janvi Chedda, Shreya joined as a young, enthusiastic officer with strong moral principles and dedication to justice. She is brave and provides a strong female presence in an otherwise male-dominated team.

Sub-Inspector Pankaj

Ajay Nagrath joined the team in 2012 as Sub-inspector Pankaj and shared a joyous camaraderie with Freddy. He made his debut in the episode "CID Par Grahan – III".

Dr Tarika

Played by Shraddha Musale, she is junior to Dr Salunkhe and helps the team with scientific evidence to help solve cases. Abhijeet has a crush on Dr Tarika and tries his best to impress her everytime they meet. Their chemistry was cherished by the audience on screen. However, it never went beyond flirting.