Dhanashree Verma, wife of Yuzvendra Chahal, addressed the online harassment she's been enduring

Dhanashree Verma

Listen to this article Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree claps back at trolls: I am also just a woman, like your mother, sister x 00:00

Dhanashree Verma, wife of Yuzvendra Chahal, addressed the online harassment she's been enduring. She shared a video on her Instagram discussing the recent backlash she's faced over some viral photos, including one with choreographer Pratik Utekar from the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Chahal's fans weren't happy with the picture and criticized Dhanashree. In her video, she mentioned how the situation has affected her and her family emotionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanashree said, “How are you feeling about this? It’s that simple to ask and be a human first, than to put forward certain verdicts or opinions. I have never in my life been affected by trolls or memes. This definitely had a lot of maturity or ignoring or laughing it out loud until this very recent troll occurred.”

She added, “The reason it has affected me this time is because it has affected my family and my near and dear ones. Since you all have the freedom on social media platforms to speak your heart out that you tend to forget or choose to ignore the sentiments of us and our family.”

Dhanashree mentioned that she decided to take a break from social media to find some peace amidst all the negativity from trolls. She urged people to avoid spreading hate, “So, this led to the decision of detox from social media and trust me, it was very peaceful. But it is also may we realise that if we make this medium so negative, then all we are doing is spreading hate and disharmony on a large scale. Social media is a major part of my work and I can’t give up, which is why I have gathered courage and come back on Instagram.”

“Just requesting you guys to be little more sensitive and focus on our talents and skills as at the end of the day, we are all here in this medium just to entertain you guys. So, just don’t forget that I am also just a woman, just like your mother, sister, friend, wife and this is not done, and it’s not fair,” she said.

“And I am known as a fighter and I never give up. Here I am and I am not going to give up again. But spread love, be sensitive about a few things and don’t spread hate. I really hope that here onwards we are all going to focus on the good things and move ahead in life,” Dhanashree concluded.