'Dance Deewane' judges Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty spotted in Holi hues with guests Govinda, wife Sunita

Updated on: 18 March,2024 07:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty, Govinda and his wife Sunita were spotted at the sets of 'Dance Deewane' at Filmistan Studios, Mumbai

Pic/Yogen Shah

Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty, Govinda and his wife Sunita were spotted at the sets of 'Dance Deewane' at Filmistan Studios, Mumbai.


The celebrities were most likely shooting for the new episode of the reality show, which seems to be a Holi special.


Govinda and his wife Sunita are the special guests for the upcoming episode.


Madhuri, who is the judge of the show, was seen at the sets, wearing a green-coloured outfit.

The 'Devdas' fame actress looked elegant in the fusion outfit, with glam makeup and her hair kept open. The look was rounded off with gold coloured block heels.

Suniel, the co-judge, wore a blue shirt with chikankari work on it, and beige coloured pants. He rounded off the look with black sunglasses.

Govinda's wife Sunita looked beautiful in a pink lehenga, paired with a green choker necklace and matching earrings.

Sunita and Suniel were seen posing together for the lenses, with the 'Hera Pheri' actor putting his hands on Sunita's shoulders adorably.

Govinda wore a bright pink colour kurta pajama with matching dupatta. He completed the outfit with brown shoes.

Laughter queen Bharti Singh, who is the host of the show was spotted wearing a yellow colour ethnic outfit. She smiled and joined hands for the cameras.

'Dance Deewane' airs on Colors.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

suniel shetty madhuri dixit bharti singh Entertainment News indian television TV updates
