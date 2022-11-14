×
Breaking News
Morbi bridge collapse: SC agrees to list for hearing PIL seeking judicial probe
Covid-19: Mumbai records 15 new cases, zero death
UK PM Rishi Sunak calls for global action against 'rogue state' Russia at G20
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Debina Bonnerjee shares video of miracle baby

Debina Bonnerjee shares video of 'miracle baby'

Updated on: 14 November,2022 04:39 PM IST  |  mumbai
IANS |

Top

Television actress Debina Bonnerjee and her actor husband Gurmeet Choudhary shared a first glimpse of their daughter, whom they lovingly call their 'miracle baby', who was born on November 11

Debina Bonnerjee shares video of 'miracle baby'

Gurmeet and Debina . Pic- Instagram


Television actress Debina Bonnerjee and her actor husband Gurmeet Choudhary shared a first glimpse of their daughter, whom they lovingly call their 'miracle baby', who was born on November 11.


They shared a video from the hospital on Instagram, showing the baby girl who was born "sooner than due".



In the clip, the baby was seen lying on a cot as she was kept under medical supervisions. Dressed in blue medical scrubs, Gurmeet was seen looking at the baby, and signing some papers. The video was reshared by Gurmeet on Instagram Stories.


"Our miracle baby was in a hurry to come into the world...Thank you for being compassionate...all your blessings count...she is doing fine...can't thank the doctors enough for whatever they have been doing. Daddy Gurmeet and mommy are just waiting to take miracle baby back home," the video was captioned.

The two are already parents to a daughter named Lianna, whom they welcomed earlier this year. Just four months after her arrival in August they announced they are going to be parents again.

Debina and Gurmeet, who got married in 2011, welcomed their first child in April 2022.

Also Read: Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary are officially proud parents of a baby girl

 

Which of these Prabhas films are you looking forward to?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
gurmeet choudhary debina bonnerjee indian television TV News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK