Decoding Sargun Mehta's 'relation’ with peanut butter and jelly!

Updated on: 06 December,2022 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta are definitely one of the couples who keep the internet lit with their lovey-dovey messages on social media

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta are definitely one of the couples who keep the internet lit with their lovey-dovey messages on social media. From appreciating each other’s work to promoting it and sharing lovely photographs, this beautiful couple’s social media handles are always a visual treat to every eye! 


Ravie recently took to social media and shared a few blurry but beautiful pics with his better half and captioned it as, “Peanut butter and jelly”. And this peanut butter and jelly is definitely one of the most loved combinations.

A few days back Ravie took to social media to share an adorable pic with Sargun with the caption “Secret to a happy marriage - When your wife is mad at you, tighten all the jar lids in the house… so she has to talk to you!". Sargun and Ravie, who had tied the knot in 2013, had fallen in love with each other while working on their popular TV series 112/24 Karol Bagh'. The husband-wife duo have even launched their production house 'Dreamiyata Productions', under which they had made popular TV show 'Udaariyaan' in 2021.

