Revenge most fun plot of film: Sargun Mehta

Updated on: 06 September,2022 08:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The film takes its title from a popular Punjabi folk song and revolves around the love between the characters of Bhullar and Mehta, who hope to get married to each other

Sargun Mehta


Actor Sargun Mehta, who was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Cuttputlli, shared that her Punjabi film, Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya, presents a delectable mix of romance and revenge, making it a perfect family entertainer. The film also stars Punjabi actor Gurnam Bhullar.


Elaborating on the same, the actor said in a statement, “I had a lot of fun shooting for this film as it is not your typical rom-com. This film starts with romance but very soon leads to revenge, which is the most fun part about this film. Viewers will get to see a different kind of chemistry between me and Gurnaam in this one. We definitely see a greater traction towards the film as this is the perfect family entertainer one would want to invest in.”



The film takes its title from a popular Punjabi folk song and revolves around the love between the characters of Bhullar and Mehta, who hope to get married to each other. However, an unexpected twist in the tale leads to Mehta’s character getting married to someone else. This leads to problems between the two lovers, who then engage in a game of one-upmanship.

