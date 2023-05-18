Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announce they are pregnant, share a heartwarming picture together!

Disha Parmar Vaidya took to her Instagram feed to announce the heartwarming news of her pregnancy. The actress shared an adorable picture with her hubby Rahul Vaidya and a memorable video of her sonography, Watch!

Actress Disha Parmar is pregnant! The star who rose to fame from the hit television series 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain' and is currently working on the season 3 of the series took to her Instagram feed today to share the good news with her fans. Posing with her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya, the duo can be seen in beaming with joy as Rahul holds a small chalkboard which reads "Mummy & Daddy". In the next two slides, Disha shared videos of the sonography.

The caption read, "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!"

Elated by the news, netizens took to the comments section to congratulate the couple on the occasion.

Comedian Bharti Singh wrote, "congratulations (red heart emoji)"

Actress Anita Hassanandani Reddy wrote, "Woohhhhhoooo congratulations"

Actress Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Many many congratulations"

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal.

Prior to 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', Nakuul and Disha worked together in 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara'.

The couple ringed in their first wedding anniversary in London, United Kingdom on July 17,2022. And to mark the special occasion, Rahul, penned a heartfelt note for Disha.

"Happy 1st anniversary my love ... 1 year has passed by and so fast... i am so blessed to have you as my life partner! Really want you and only you for agle 7 janam however cliche it sounds. Your inner beauty makes me shine everyday .. I love you wifey! To many more years of laughter happiness and cute moments together," he wrote, adding a string of love-filled pictures with Disha. In one of the images, Rahul is seen locking lips with his wife.

Rahul's post has left netizens in awe of the couple.

"Awww so cute," a social media user commented.

"God bless you both. Dishul (Rahul + Disha) rocks," another one wrote.

(With inputs from ANI)