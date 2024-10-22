Drashti announced the arrival of her little princess by sharing a motion poster with the words, "From the heaven into our hearts, a whole new life, a whole new start."

Drashti Dhami welcomes baby girl

Listen to this article 'She's here!' Drashti Dhami shares sweet post to announce arrival of baby girl x 00:00

Actress Drashti Dhami and her husband, Neeraj Khemka, have finally welcomed a baby girl. The actress, who had been eagerly awaiting this special day, shared the joyful news with her fans through a sweet Instagram post. Drashti announced the arrival of her little princess by sharing a motion poster with the words, "From the heaven into our hearts, a whole new life, a whole new start."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drashti Dhami 💜 (@dhamidrashti)

As soon as the actress dropped the big news, not only fans but also friends from the industry began congratulating her on this happy occasion. Anita Raj wrote, “She's here, your & Niraj's angel. Guruji bless your families with endless happiness and blessings always. Lots of love.” Surbhi Jyoti commented, “Yayyyy congratulations!” Mouni Roy wrote, “Heartiest congratulations.” Karan Tacker added, “MASSIVE CONGRATULATIONS,” while Rubina expressed, “Wooopieeeeee.”

Just yesterday, Drashti channelled Rachel Green as she posted a video with the iconic "still no baby" scene, using Rachel's voice in the background. The post had her fans in splits. Last month, the actress also hosted an intimate baby shower. In the baby shower celebration post, We could see the soon-to-be mom wearing a one-shoulder blue dress with a slit at the back. She kept her long tresses open and flaunted her pregnancy glow. The outfit was completed with white flats.

About Drashti Dhami’s Pregnancy Announcement

Drashti Dhami made a fun video announcing her pregnancy, with the help of their friends. Sharing the announcement, Drashti wrote, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way #BabyKOnBoard (sic)." In the video, the couple can be seen standing with a poster that reads: "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024." The couple got married in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drashti Dhami 💜 (@dhamidrashti)

Drashti Dhami’s Work Front

On the professional front, Drashti was last seen in the series 'Duranga', co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. In the ZEE5 crime thriller created by Goldie Behl, Dhami plays the role of Inspector Ira, who grapples with the revelation that her husband is a serial killer. Apart from that, she has also been part of several TV soaps, such as 'Dil Mill Gayye', 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', and 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', among others.