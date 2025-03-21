Breaking News
Brazilian national held at Mumbai airport with drugs worth over Rs 11 crore
Mumbai weather: 86 birds, animals rescued as city witnesses soaring temperatures
Girl recounts sexual assault by father during 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' session
Woman, her paramour's accomplices held for husband's murder in Dindoshi
Chhaava leaked online with 1,818 links, Mumbai Police begins probe
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss 18 fame Edin Rose reveals THIS is the most difficult thing for her during Ramadan

Bigg Boss 18 fame Edin Rose reveals THIS is the most difficult thing for her during Ramadan

Updated on: 21 March,2025 06:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This month is a little different for Edin Rose as she is celebrating Ramadan and fasting. For Edin Rose, Ramadan is a time of reflection, self-discipline, and profound life lessons

Bigg Boss 18 fame Edin Rose reveals THIS is the most difficult thing for her during Ramadan

Edin Rose

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss 18 fame Edin Rose reveals THIS is the most difficult thing for her during Ramadan
x
00:00

Edin Rose recently made headlines for her stint in Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18. Edin gained significant attention for her fights with the show’s winner, Karan Veer Mehra. After the show, the reality TV star has been spotted at several media events, but this month is a little different as she is celebrating Ramadan and fasting.


For Edin Rose, Ramadan is a time of reflection, self-discipline, and profound life lessons. Through fasting, managing work commitments, and reflecting on her own privileges, she has gained valuable insights that have reshaped her perspective on food, empathy, and gratitude.


Recently, Edin Rose opened up about what she learned from Ramadan and shared, “For a few years, I used to indulge in unhealthy, fried food, but this year has been different. I’ve started focusing on simpler meals because I’ve realized that Ramadan isn’t about indulging in lavish, fried foods but about fasting and breaking the fast with whatever is available.”


Edin chooses healthy Iftaar over fried food

Instead of heavy dishes, Edin now values the simplicity of her Iftaar. “One thing I absolutely need on my Iftaar table is fresh juice—I simply can’t do without it,” she added.

The most profound lesson Rose has learned this Ramadan is the awareness of her own privilege. She recalled an experience during a shoot in Chennai, where she couldn’t break her fast on time and had to open it with pani puri two hours later.

"It was a tough experience, but later, I came across a video of a family who could only break their fast with water because they couldn’t afford anything else. That moment truly humbled me. It made me realize how privileged I am to have access to food—any food of my choice—while so many people struggle. This experience deepened my empathy for the less fortunate, and I believe it has been my biggest lesson this Ramadan," she said.

The most difficult part of Ramadan for Edin

Fasting during Ramadan while working can be difficult, especially when food isn’t available on time. Rose reflected, “The biggest challenge for me is not getting food on time and not always being able to pray on schedule. I have no complaints. Fasting is about being able to continue with daily responsibilities while staying committed to the practice.” She then added, “There are laborers who work under the scorching sun, in construction, and still fast—so what do I have to complain about?”

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bigg Boss 18 eid ramadan Ramzan Entertainment News television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK