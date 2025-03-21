This month is a little different for Edin Rose as she is celebrating Ramadan and fasting. For Edin Rose, Ramadan is a time of reflection, self-discipline, and profound life lessons

Edin Rose

Edin Rose recently made headlines for her stint in Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18. Edin gained significant attention for her fights with the show’s winner, Karan Veer Mehra. After the show, the reality TV star has been spotted at several media events, but this month is a little different as she is celebrating Ramadan and fasting.

For Edin Rose, Ramadan is a time of reflection, self-discipline, and profound life lessons. Through fasting, managing work commitments, and reflecting on her own privileges, she has gained valuable insights that have reshaped her perspective on food, empathy, and gratitude.

Recently, Edin Rose opened up about what she learned from Ramadan and shared, “For a few years, I used to indulge in unhealthy, fried food, but this year has been different. I’ve started focusing on simpler meals because I’ve realized that Ramadan isn’t about indulging in lavish, fried foods but about fasting and breaking the fast with whatever is available.”

Edin chooses healthy Iftaar over fried food

Instead of heavy dishes, Edin now values the simplicity of her Iftaar. “One thing I absolutely need on my Iftaar table is fresh juice—I simply can’t do without it,” she added.

The most profound lesson Rose has learned this Ramadan is the awareness of her own privilege. She recalled an experience during a shoot in Chennai, where she couldn’t break her fast on time and had to open it with pani puri two hours later.

"It was a tough experience, but later, I came across a video of a family who could only break their fast with water because they couldn’t afford anything else. That moment truly humbled me. It made me realize how privileged I am to have access to food—any food of my choice—while so many people struggle. This experience deepened my empathy for the less fortunate, and I believe it has been my biggest lesson this Ramadan," she said.

The most difficult part of Ramadan for Edin

Fasting during Ramadan while working can be difficult, especially when food isn’t available on time. Rose reflected, “The biggest challenge for me is not getting food on time and not always being able to pray on schedule. I have no complaints. Fasting is about being able to continue with daily responsibilities while staying committed to the practice.” She then added, “There are laborers who work under the scorching sun, in construction, and still fast—so what do I have to complain about?”