Ramadan is underway and a lot of people will be looking to break their fast with iftar. However, the feast isn't limited to followers of Islam alone, and can be enjoyed by others at places across the city

During Ramzan, Mumbai’s Mohammad Ali Road buzzes with energy as people come together to break their fast and dive into a feast of delicious street food. While spots like Bayroute, Jaffer Bhai’s, and Bademiyan are crowd favorites, there’s always something new to discover in the city.

Bayroute

Across all its outlets in Mumbai, Bayroute presents an unforgettable Dawaat-E-Iftar, thoughtfully designed for both vegetarians and meat lovers. Break your fast with stuffed dates, seasonal fruits, and tangy pickled vegetables, accompanied by freshly baked pita. Savor the rich flavors of Harissa Chicken Kebab and Zaffrani Paneer Kebab, followed by signature mains that honor Middle Eastern culinary traditions. Enjoy Bayroute’s iconic Baklava, a beloved delicacy that adds the perfect touch of sweetness to your Iftar.



Enjoy our specially curated meal combos: Non-Veg at Rs 1,645 + taxes and veg at Rs 1,345 + taxes

Bademiyan

As the holy month of Ramadan unfolds its blessings, Bademiyan in Bandra, Fort and Colaba is hosting an Iftar celebration. Whether you seek a cozy setting to break your fast with loved ones or plan a lively corporate gathering, their extensive menu caters to both meat lovers and vegetarians alike, featuring succulent kebabs, flavourful curries, and aromatic biryanis. End your meal on a sweet note with indulgent desserts like luscious Gulab Jamun and creamy Matka Rabdi.



Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar

Mumbaikars can experience the magic of Ramadan at Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar across all outlets. Step into festive vibes all around as the place is decorated to celebrate Ramadan, making it a good spot for families to come together and enjoy. Experience the signature dishes, offering a unique blend of flavours and culinary expertise. The Ramadan special buffet features live counters showcasing iconic dishes such as Biryani, Kebabs, Haleem, and Sheermal, ensuring an authentic culinary journey.

Persian Darbar

This Eid, diners can celebrate the festival of flavors at Persian Darbar across all its outlets with a feast fit for royalty. Indulge in Raan-E-Sikandari, rich Nalli Nihari, and fragrant Zafrani Gosht Biryani, crafted with time-honored Mughlai recipes. End on a sweet note with Sheer-E-Firdaus, a luxurious blend of slow-simmered milk, dates, and nuts. Enjoy Eid Daawat Platters, Live Qawwali Nights, and exclusive festive hampers for a truly unforgettable celebration.

House of Biryani

Renowned for its authentic flavours and premium quality, the city-based delivery kitchen House of Biryani has a special box to celebrate Ramadan. Their specially curated meal boxes, featuring fragrant biryanis, succulent kebabs, and delectable desserts, ensure a hassle-free Iftaar experience. Whether you’re hosting an intimate family gathering or a grand celebration with colleagues, these meal boxes aim to cater to every palate, making your festivities truly memorable.