Breaking News
Sanpada firing: More than 100 public CCTV cameras failed to capture shooter's image
Breathe Easy! HMPV virus has always been in the air
Torres scam: Police arrest director and two foreign nationals
Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique alleges police are protecting builders
Mumbai weather updates: IMD says city will be cool till Thursday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Ektaa Kapoor calls out unprofessional actors after Ram Kapoors statement on kissing scene in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Ektaa Kapoor calls out 'unprofessional actors' after Ram Kapoor's statement on kissing scene in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Updated on: 08 January,2025 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ram Kapoor recently spoke about his reservations about doing the kissing scene with Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain which received backlash eventually

Ektaa Kapoor calls out 'unprofessional actors' after Ram Kapoor's statement on kissing scene in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Ekta Kapoor, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Ektaa Kapoor calls out 'unprofessional actors' after Ram Kapoor's statement on kissing scene in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain
x
00:00

Television tzarina Ektaa Kapoor has come out guns blazing after Ram Kapoor’s statement on the kissing scene in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain which also starred Sakshi Tanwar. Ram recently spoke about his reservations about doing the intimate scene with Sakshi which received backlash eventually. He recalled checking with Ektaa to see if she was sure about the same but went with the flow after she refused to back down. 


Ektaa Kapoor slams ‘unprofessional actors’


Without naming anyone, Ektaa Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows shud shut up! False information N skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk’...... but there is dignity in silence.”


What Ram Kapoor said about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram Kapoor shared, "My job as an actor is to do my work. I don’t owe an explanation to anybody... My job is to follow the script... How can I say that I won’t do this? If I do, then I’m not an actor.”

“Ekta is the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene... I told Ekta, ‘Are you sure? Ye television mein pehle kabhi hua nahi hai (This has not happened on television before); it was the first kiss of television, which is a big thing. And three generations watch (the show) together... but Ekta was very confident that we should do it. I said, okay, I’ll first get a go-ahead from my wife. Then I told Sakshi that, look, I will handle Ekta. If you have a problem, tell me," he added.

The show returned with two more seasons starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. 

Ram Kapoor’s acting journey

Ram Kapoor did shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu This', 'Kasamh Se', and recently he was also seen in the web series 'Human' and 'Masaba Masaba'. He was part of movies as well including 'Agent Vinod', 'Student Of The Year', ‘Neeyat’, and 'Humshakals'. His last Bollywood outing was ‘Yudhra’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan. The film was directed by Ravi Udyawar and showed gripping action with dynamic storytelling.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ram kapoor ekta kapoor bade achhe lagte hain sakshi tanwar television news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK