Television tzarina Ektaa Kapoor has come out guns blazing after Ram Kapoor’s statement on the kissing scene in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain which also starred Sakshi Tanwar. Ram recently spoke about his reservations about doing the intimate scene with Sakshi which received backlash eventually. He recalled checking with Ektaa to see if she was sure about the same but went with the flow after she refused to back down.

Ektaa Kapoor slams ‘unprofessional actors’

Without naming anyone, Ektaa Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows shud shut up! False information N skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk’...... but there is dignity in silence.”

What Ram Kapoor said about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram Kapoor shared, "My job as an actor is to do my work. I don’t owe an explanation to anybody... My job is to follow the script... How can I say that I won’t do this? If I do, then I’m not an actor.”

“Ekta is the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene... I told Ekta, ‘Are you sure? Ye television mein pehle kabhi hua nahi hai (This has not happened on television before); it was the first kiss of television, which is a big thing. And three generations watch (the show) together... but Ekta was very confident that we should do it. I said, okay, I’ll first get a go-ahead from my wife. Then I told Sakshi that, look, I will handle Ekta. If you have a problem, tell me," he added.

The show returned with two more seasons starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.

Ram Kapoor’s acting journey

Ram Kapoor did shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu This', 'Kasamh Se', and recently he was also seen in the web series 'Human' and 'Masaba Masaba'. He was part of movies as well including 'Agent Vinod', 'Student Of The Year', ‘Neeyat’, and 'Humshakals'. His last Bollywood outing was ‘Yudhra’ starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan. The film was directed by Ravi Udyawar and showed gripping action with dynamic storytelling.