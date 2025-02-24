In his recent YouTube video, Elvish Yadav requested netizens to stop trolling his female fan, he shared, "Chahiye toh mujhe troll kar lo iske liye. Woh ladki bohot pyaari thi"

In Pic: Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav has a massive fan base, and recently, a video of the content creator meeting his female fan went viral. In the video, the female fan could be seen crying inconsolably after meeting Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. The girl was seen struggling to catch her breath and had trembling hands, while Elvish was seen trying to calm her down.

As the video went viral, the young girl was heavily trolled. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Ye ladki mentally upset lag rahi hai, hospital leke jao bechari ko." Another user commented, "Pighal jaane do glacier." Now, after the girl was trolled heavily, Elvish Yadav has put out a video requesting everyone not to say anything against the teenager.

Elvish Yadav requests netizens to stop trolling his female fan

In his recent YouTube video, Elvish said, “Very wrong. Badi ho toh bhi troll mat karo, aur chhoti hai toh bilkul hi mat karo. Woh itni khush thi, uski khushi mat cheeno yaar. Woh apne zone mein thi, uske haath bhi kaamp rahe the. Maine bhi socha, ‘Yaar, kitna pyaar karte hain log.’ So, that’s wrong, please guys. Yeh mat karna. Chahiye toh mujhe troll kar lo iske liye. Woh ladki bohot pyaari thi, bechari.”

He further continued, “Umeedon ke saath aayi thi ki, ‘Bhai, Elvish bhai se milungi.’ Woh chillate hue ro rahi thi aur keh rahi thi, ‘Aap bas mere ho.’ Maine kaha, ‘Haan, yaar, haan.’ Woh dur-dur se hi kaafi chilla rahi thi, phir thodi der mein aur zor se chillane lagi. Maine kaha, ‘Okay ji, mil toh raha hoon thodi der mein.’ Hamare hote hue koi bacha roye, yeh galat baat hai. Hamara kaam hai logon ko hasana, logon ke chehre par smile laana.”

About Elvish Yadav’s recent controversy

Elvish Yadav recently found himself in the midst of controversy after he made a racist remark against Chum Darang on his podcast show with Rajat Dalal. After the video of him making derogatory comments against Chum surfaced, he was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW). However, even after the strong claims against him, he continued to participate in reality shows like Laughter Chefs 2 and MTV Roadies. Additionally, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has strongly condemned Elvish’s participation in Laughter Chefs 2.