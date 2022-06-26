Exclusive! Baseer Ali from Roadies: Mom has said 'no more dating!'

Baseer has been eliminated from the show

Baseer Ali/Instagram

Roadies contestant Baseer Ali, who has been part of the show earlier, is eliminated from the latest season. Speaking to mid-day.com, Baseer shared his thoughts about his journey so far and why he isn't up for any more dating reality shows.

Starting off with a message for fans, Baseer says, "Thank you for supporting my journey and appreciating what I do! When I started the journey in 2017 with Roadies, I had no idea or expectations back then, that I will acquire so much audience. I'm grateful for all that I've achieved."

Summing up his journey on the latest season of Roadies he says, "The last time I went on 'Ace of Space' I said 'This is the most difficult journey of my life' but coming back on a show like 'Roadies' I thought, 'I've done this before' but because of the new concept, which I always happen to fall into, this was different! In 2017 they changed the concept to having us in a tent. In 'Splitsvilla,' they changed from King and Queen to an Oracle. Similarly, this year we had no gang leaders, so it was ups and downs for me. The difficult part for me was playing against friends. I had to go against people like Kevin and Bhatia. I've known Kevin for four years and Arushi Dutta for five! It's challenging to play against friends who are in the same fraternity as you. You have to play keeping in mind your future and contacts because this game gets personal. I'm always happy to be on Roadies I would do it again."

Speaking about who he would like to see go ahead and win the show, Baseer quips, "I would be happy to see Bhatia go forward with the game but throughout the journey I fought with Kevin the most but I found so much liking for that dude. Our friendship from outside was not as strong on the show. We found some common ground despite our fights."

When quizzed about future plans, Baseer chuckles, "I have been approached for a show like Love Island but Mama ne kaha 'no more dating!'"

