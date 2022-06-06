Kavya Khurana: I wanted to win Roadies, that’s what I came for!

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 June,2022 07:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Kavya and Tanish speak to mid-day.com

Kavya Khurana and Tanish, from Roadies 18 who have been eliminated from the show, spoke to mid-day.com about their journey. 

Tanish: I had a short journey. I got out in the second vote out and came back, then I got sick so I couldn’t perform tasks. That’s something I’m not happy about. I have had a lot of beautiful memories with my buddy pair. I’ve always been a fan of the show, being able to live it, I have won right there.




Kavya: The journey was phenomenal in the most unexpected ways. I went with the mindset to really win it. This was the second time I was on this journey. I won a show with MTV before and was seen as someone not physically strong! I believe tasks are not just physical strength, they are a lot about mental strength. I think I’m a good combination of both. Winning Splitsvilla 9, gave me  a lot of substance to prove myself. I got injured and had to leave my previous Roadies journey, that came as a setback. I had only one thing on my mind, I wanted to win the show, that’s what I came for. The journey had new things for me in store. I had to unlearn a lot of things. I met the new lot, mostly people younger than I am. I was mostly an observer on the journey. I made sure I only had fun!


