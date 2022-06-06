Watch video! Aneri Vajani: Rohit Shetty sir is a supportive host

Actress Aneri Vajani joins mid-day.com for a chat on Khatron Ke Khiladi

Aneri Vajani/Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Aneri Vajani, recently joined mid-day.com for a conversation on the adventure reality show.

Speaking about her family’s reaction to her taking up the show she says, “My mom was the most excited, she was very happy. My dadi was really scared for me and still is! She has a new question every day. My dad is showing that he is confident but he is scared for me and my siblings think I’m going to rock it, I hope I do!”

When asked about the show host, Rohit Shetty she says, “I’m very excited to meet Rohit sir and perform stunts under his guidance. He’s a very supportive host, hopefully he will help me through my journey.”

