Naezy became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 3. In a conversation with midday.com, the rapper talked about not winning the trophy, his bond with Sana Makbul, his troubled past, the film Gully Boy, and more.

Naezy started the conversation by sharing his happiness for Sana’s victory and said, “I am very happy and excited. My friend has won the trophy. I was in the top 2, so many good things are happening. I have got to know that fans are loving me and I did well, so I am happy.”

When asked if he felt disappointed about not winning the show, he replied, “No, I don't have any disappointment because my friend has won the trophy. I reached the top 2, and it is a big deal for me because I didn't put myself in front. I was playing with a laid-back attitude, so that could be a reason I didn't win the show. Anyway, Sana was more involved in the show, and I also believe that she needed it more.”

Further, while sharing that his friendship with his bamay Sana will stay the same, he added, “100%, it's gonna stay the same. I had given her multiple chances, and she has never disappointed me. She never went behind my back. I also supported her throughout when the entire house was against her, hence our bonding is really nice.”

While recalling his troubled past, Naezy stated, “Now I have started handling things calmly because when I was very active, when I was an angry young man, at that time a lot of wrong things happened to me or I regretted them, and now I have changed myself.”

As per Naezy, Gully Boy was inspired by his story, but in the name of fiction, they have shown anything and everything which left him traumatised. Discussing if he is planning to get a film on his life made, Naezy shared, “Ranvir Shorey has told me that he will make me meet some directors, and there is a possibility of another film on my life after Gully Boy. This time I will make it properly, and I will handle things myself and will make sure that this time I won't let history repeat itself.”

Even after being a close friend, Munawar Faruqui made fun of Naezy’s financial condition. Talking about his reaction to it, he said, “Nothing has changed between us, but I didn't expect this from him, that he would make a joke like this. I didn't like it, but it’s okay; he’s a comedian. Yes, of course, ye unki nasamji hai, but I can't be angry with him for such a small thing.”

On a parting note, he addressed the controversy he created during the press round by losing his cool on one of the journalists. Naezy said, “The way the journalist was talking was not right. Things got piled up. I also got angry so that the media doesn't ask such rubbish questions ever again.”

The third season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Anil Kapoor.