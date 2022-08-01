Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal on Khatron Ke Khiladi: Everything happens for the best

Pratik's latest music video 'Dolce Gabbana' has just released

Pratik Sehajpal who came into the limelight with Bigg Boss, has just been eliminated from Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi. On the other hand his latest music video 'Dolce Gabbana' has been grabbing eyeballs! Mid-day.com caught up with Pratik to find out all that's happening with him.

Having been part of many music videos, have you begun to enjoy this format more than acting?

I have done a lot of music videos but I definitely don't enjoy it more than acting. Although, music videos involve acting too. Acting is my passion and I only take up videos where I'm required to perform.

How did 'Dolce Gabbana' happen?

I wasn't sure of doing 'Dolce Gabbana' in the beginning but it's SK music and I trust them. I also believe in taking up work that comes my way and I don't want to say no.

Is an acting debut in movies expected?

I've already made my acting debut with some shows but eventually I want to get into movies and that's the ultimate goal. I have full faith it's happening right now.

How would you sum up your journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I made some amazing friends on Khatron Ke Khiladi and South Africa was beautiful. Other than that I don't want to overthink it because everything happens for the best.

Are you a K-pop or K-drama fan like many of your contemporaries?

I've never watched K-pop or K-drama although I know they are trending at the moment.

