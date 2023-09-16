Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Sneha Wagh exclusively spoke about celebrating the festival with the family

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Exclusive | Sneha Wagh on Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebrations: The best part of the festival is ukdiche modak x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Sneha Wagh exclusively shared her Ganesh Chaturthi plan with Mid-Day She recalled spending quality time with her family on the festival The actress said the best part of the festival is Maharashtrian food

Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and families across the country have begun preparations for the arrival of Ganpati. As festive joy takes over the air, celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make it grand and memorable. Sneha Wagh, who is currently seen in Colors' show, Neerja, spoke about Ganeshotsav celebrations at her residence.

Sneha exclusively shared with Mid-Day, "Chanting praises of Lord Ganesha gives me the kind of energy that’s out of this world. At this exciting time of the year, my family and I visit my uncle's house to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. According to our family tradition, the eldest son of the family is the only one who is allowed to bring Ganpati Bappa home. We all wait for Bappa to be home and prepare for the pooja. The best part of this festival is the traditional Maharashtrian food that we cook at home, especially ukadiche modak."

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan's current track, the actress added, "Neerja has finally come to know that her mother Protima is a sex worker and the audience is about to witness the complex dynamics between Protima and Neerja. I hope the audience will enjoy watching this exciting twist in the show."

Before entering the Hindi television industry, Sneha acted in Marathi shows like Adhuri Ek Kahani and Kaata Rute Kunala. After gaining success in Marathi, she switched to Hindi television with Jyoti. She went on to act in shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Mere Sai, Chandragupta Maurya, Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

Sneha participated in Bigg Boss Marathi season 3. The actress got evicted before the race to the finale begun. In 2011, Sneha was a contestant on the Marathi reality show, Dholkichya Talavar.

In Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan, she plays the role of Protima. Set in Bengal, the show revolves around Neerja and her identity as she's the daughter of a sex worker from the red light area, Sonagachi. The daily soap also stars Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh, Kamya Panjabi, Ayub Khan and others. Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan premiered in July this year.