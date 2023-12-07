Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
TV actor Bhupinder Singh arrested for allegedly firing at his neighbours
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Film and TV actor Bhupinder Singh arrested for allegedly firing at his neighbours

Film and TV actor Bhupinder Singh arrested for allegedly firing at his neighbours

Updated on: 07 December,2023 06:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Film and TV serial actor Bhupinder Singh and his three aides have been arrested for allegedly firing at his neighbours, leading to the death of one and injuries to two others

Film and TV actor Bhupinder Singh arrested for allegedly firing at his neighbours

Pic courtesy/ facebook of Bhupinder Singh

Listen to this article
Film and TV actor Bhupinder Singh arrested for allegedly firing at his neighbours
x
00:00

Film and TV serial actor Bhupinder Singh and his three aides have been arrested for allegedly firing at his neighbours, leading to the death of one and injuries to two others, police said on Thursday.


Three policemen have been suspended over alleged negligence in the matter, they said. The incident took place in Kuakheda village of the Badhapur area in UP on Sunday when the actor had an altercation with his neighbour Gurdeep, a farmer, over the felling of a tree on his farm, ASP Dharam Singh Marchal said.


As the argument escalated, Singh pulled out his licensed revolver and allegedly shot Gurdeep, his sons Govind and Amrik, Marchal said. Govind (23) died on the spot, while the two others were seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital, he added. The police arrested the accused Bhupendra and his three associates on Monday, the ASP said.


In their complaint, the victims claimed that they had submitted a letter to the police on November 19 complaining of Singh's attempts to cut the trees on his farm but the police did not take any action, the police said.

Taking a serious note of the alleged police negligence in the matter, the Superintendent of Police has suspended Badhapur SHO Sumit Rathi, Inspector Yasin and Constable Krishna Kumar, the ASP said. Noting that Circle Officer Sangram Singh showed laxity in connection with the case, the SP has handed over the inquiry to ASP Dharam Singh Marchal, they added. Singh, a native of Kuakheda village, had earlier acted in some films and TV serials, the police said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

TV updates Entertainment News television news Crime News uttar pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK