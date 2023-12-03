Mumbai crime news: Suspect wanted in UP armed robbery arrested in Andheri

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 December,2023 03:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Chandan Paswan

The MIDC police on Saturday arrested a suspect who was wanted by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with an armed robbery committed earlier this year. According to police source, the suspect, Chandan Paswan, 20, was arrested after the police received a tip off according to which he was laying low in a rented room in the Upadhyay Nagar slum in Andheri East. Accordingly, a team visited the spot and took him into custody. 


“After inquiries established that he was indeed the person wanted by the UP police, we arrested him and contacted them, after which he was handed over to them for further investigation,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade, Zone X. 


Also read: Shaking off the shackles


Police officials said that Paswan, a Jharkhand native, had come to Mumbai to hide after committing the crime along with three others on September 12. Paswan and his accomplices are accused of attacking a cash delivery van outside a bank in Katra, UP. They had allegedly opened fire at the van, killing a guard and injuring three others. The quartet allegedly decamped with Rs 39 lakh in cash.

mumbai police andheri uttar pradesh mumbai news mumbai Crime News mumbai crime news

