Rupali Ganguly
A freak accident on the set of Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has claimed the life of a camera assistant. Reports state that the crew member, relatively new on the job, was electrocuted while handling equipment during the shoot. He came into contact with a live wire. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken responsibility for investigating the case and compensating the family.
