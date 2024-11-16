Breaking News
Freak accident on 'Anupamaa' set claims the life of camera assistant

Updated on: 17 November,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Reports state that the crew member, relatively new on the job, was electrocuted while handling equipment during the shoot of Rupali Ganguly's show 'Anupamaa'

Freak accident on 'Anupamaa' set claims the life of camera assistant

Rupali Ganguly

Freak accident on 'Anupamaa' set claims the life of camera assistant
A freak accident on the set of Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa has claimed the life of a camera assistant. Reports state that the crew member, relatively new on the job, was electrocuted while handling equipment during the shoot. He came into contact with a live wire. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken responsibility for investigating the case and compensating the family.




