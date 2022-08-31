Breaking News
Sonali Phogat death: Haryana Police detains man, Goa Police arrives for probe
Sharad Pawar advocates 'unity of Opposition parties' for 2024 elections
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away
Six sword-wielding men barge into shrine in Ulhasnagar, take Rs 40,80,000 in gold, cash
Delhi court summons Jacqueline, directs her to appear on September 26
Church vandalised by masked men in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi Raqesh Bapat Creating eco friendly Ganpatis gives a maternal feeling

Ganesh Chaturthi! Raqesh Bapat: Creating eco-friendly Ganpatis gives a maternal feeling

Updated on: 31 August,2022 04:22 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Raqesh Bapat joined in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at mid-day.com

Ganesh Chaturthi! Raqesh Bapat: Creating eco-friendly Ganpatis gives a maternal feeling

Raqesh Bapat/PR image


Actor Raqesh Bapat joined in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at mid-day.com, where he not only taught views to make eco-friendly Ganpatis but also reminisced about the celebrations back home in Pune, the traditional 'ukadiche modak,' celebrations with family and much more! Being an artist he spoke about how he began creating eco-friendly Ganpatis as an extension of his art.


Also Read: Watch video! Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Raqesh Bapat reveals he only agreed to do Bigg Boss on THIS condition

Raqesh said, "I take immense pride and joy in creating something. I keep telling people, it's a maternal feeling, like giving birth to a child. For nine months you keep in the womb and I understand how beautiful the feeling is when a woman sees her child in flesh and bone. You nuture something for so many months and then see the creation. Creating anything is magical."


Sharing memories of Ganeshotsav in Pune he said, "Ukdiche modak are the best you can have as prasad. We make it for Ganpati but end up eating a lot ourselves. By the end of the festival we all look like Ganpati ourselves. It's my favourite festival and symbolises the human and animal kingdom surviving together."

Watch video to know more!

Do you think `Brahmastra` will cross 100 Cr club after the boycott trend?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Raqesh Bapat ganesh chaturthi ganpati indian television

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK