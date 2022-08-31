Ganesh Chaturthi! Raqesh Bapat: Creating eco-friendly Ganpatis gives a maternal feeling

Raqesh Bapat joined in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at mid-day.com
Raqesh Bapat/PR image
Actor Raqesh Bapat joined in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at mid-day.com, where he not only taught views to make eco-friendly Ganpatis but also reminisced about the celebrations back home in Pune, the traditional 'ukadiche modak,' celebrations with family and much more! Being an artist he spoke about how he began creating eco-friendly Ganpatis as an extension of his art.
Raqesh said, "I take immense pride and joy in creating something. I keep telling people, it's a maternal feeling, like giving birth to a child. For nine months you keep in the womb and I understand how beautiful the feeling is when a woman sees her child in flesh and bone. You nuture something for so many months and then see the creation. Creating anything is magical."
Sharing memories of Ganeshotsav in Pune he said, "Ukdiche modak are the best you can have as prasad. We make it for Ganpati but end up eating a lot ourselves. By the end of the festival we all look like Ganpati ourselves. It's my favourite festival and symbolises the human and animal kingdom surviving together."
