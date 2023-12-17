Breaking News
Have Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla become parents to twins? Here's what we know!

Updated on: 17 December,2023 06:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to embark on a new journey of their lives. The two of them are going to be parents soon and in fact, may even be parents as we write this

Have Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla become parents to twins? Here's what we know!

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to embark on a new journey of their lives. The two of them are going to be parents soon and in fact may even be parents as we write this. The excitement has doubled now as there are reports that Rubina has given birth to two beautiful baby girls. The excitement is through the roof!


As per a report in India Forums, the news of the birth was first shared by Rubina's trainer who then quickly edited the post on social media. The post now reads "Congratulations". 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shona Ritesh Patil (@jyoti_patil1221)


Taking to her YouTube channel Rubina revealed this news. The actress said, “Today’s episode is dedicated to all the mothers, who are carrying more than one baby. This is a dedicated episode to all the mumma’s out there, who have faced the challenges or are facing the challenges of carrying twins, triplets or any multiple pregnancies. I wish to share with you we are expecting twins."

She further shared, “When we got to know that we are blessed with twins, I still remember Abhinav’s reaction, we saw it in ultrasound and he’s like no way! I said yeah, that’s the truth. He’s like no, no, no way! And I said that’s the truth and that’s what the doctor is saying. Later when we came out of the clinic, on our way back home we did not talk to each other at all. I mean, we were extremely excited and overjoyed to find out that we are pregnant, but this came out as a double surprise that we are blessed with twins but we were unable to digest the news.”

The lovebirds confirmed their pregnancy on 16th September 2023. To share the happy news among their followers, Rubina and Abhinav in a joint post on Instagram shared the news of their pregnancy. The couple posted their pictures and clicked on a cruise. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Rubina flaunted her baby bump in the picture. Abhinav on the other hand, complimented Rubina with a white hoodie and blue denims. 

"We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY, welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"

