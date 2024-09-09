Hina, who is best known for her role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', 'Bigg Boss 11', and 'Bigg Boss 14'

In Pic: Hina Khan. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Watch! Hina Khan fulfils her promise to 'future self' by not giving up on intense workout x 00:00

Hina Khan has been an inspiration for many. The actress, who has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, has not let her condition come between her goals. She has been working hard to get fit as soon as possible. Today, the actress shared a video of herself doing some intense workouts, as she has a promise to fulfil for her future self. In the video, she can be seen doing weight lifting, sumo squats, and planks. The video is an inspiration for many.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan’s workout video

While sharing the video on her Instagram, the actress wrote, "A thousand reasons may present themselves to pull you down every day. But I have a promise to fulfil for my future self. And I am committed, are you?

PS: This is strictly done under my doctor's advice and trainer's supervision. Only when my body allows. DUA."

Hina Khan Gives Health Update: Fifth Chemo Infusion

Earlier this week, the actress gave an update on her health. She said that she had recently completed her fifth chemo infusion. In the video she posted on Instagram, Hina said, "Let me give you a quick life update on what’s going on in my life. I know sometimes I just vanish from everywhere, and you all get worried. But I am okay, I am doing okay. I am through my fifth chemo infusion, three more to go." With pain in her eyes, Hina further says, "Some days are hard, very, very, very hard. Some days are good. Like today is a good day. I feel nice, I feel better."

"And it’s okay if I sometimes vanish. I need that time to heal and to feel better. Everything else is fine, please keep praying for me. These days will pass, they have to pass. And I am going to be absolutely okay. I have full faith in the almighty. And I am fighting. Please keep me in your prayers," she concluded.

Hina Khan's Work So Far:

Hina, who is best known for her role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', 'Bigg Boss 11', and 'Bigg Boss 14'. She has also been a part of movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and a short film 'Smartphone'. The diva has starred in music videos like 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai', 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and the recent track by Asees Kaur and Saaj Bhatt — 'Halki Halki Si'. Hina also recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal. She next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.