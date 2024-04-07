Hina Khan on Punjabi debut 'Shinda Shinda No Papa': ‘Every day was a laugh riot on set’

Sharing her experience, Hina Khan says, "I am super excited for the release. The film allowed me to explore a different side of myself as an actor."

Actress Hina Khan is all set to make her Punjabi movie debut adding another feather to her cap of versatile performances. Directed by Amarpreet Chabra ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ explores the humorous yet relatable challenges of modern-day parenting in a heartwarming cinematic experience. The film stars Gippy Grewal and Sinda Grewal alongside Hina. The film's teaser is out and slated to release on May 10, 2024. Hina is seen in a new avatar and resembles a typical Punjabi mundi.

Sharing her experience, Hina says, "I am super excited for the release. The film allowed me to explore a different side of myself as an actor. I can't wait for everybody to see it because it is a very different kind of film that I have worked on. I had an absolute blast shooting for it. I am sure you guys will enjoy the film as much as you did watching the teaser. Every day was a laugh riot on set! It was amazing working with Gippy and the film's entire cast".

The actress elaborated, " Shooting in Chandigarh for over a month was a new experience for me. The people were so warm. Everybody was having fun while making this film. I cannot wait for people to see the film!"

'Shinda Shinda No Papa' is a heartwarming family comedy written by Naresh Kathooria. The real-life father-son duo portrays their relationship on the big screen for the first time. Set in Canada and India, 'Shinda Shinda No Papa' follows the life of Gopi, his wife, and their mischievous ten-year-old son, Shinda. With a desi twist to the popular rhyme 'Johnny, Johnny, Yes Papa' with a peppy number showcasing the tussle between father and son, the teaser hints at a unique premise and promises a rollercoaster of emotions.

Hina Khan became a household name with her role as Akshara in the popular television show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She was also a part of ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’, where she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 8 and ‘Bigg Boss 11’. Hina was recently seen in ‘Country Of Blind’.

(With inputs from ANI)