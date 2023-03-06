Holi 2023: Yuvika Chaudhary's love for yellow

Yuvika Chaudhary joins mid-day.com's Holi celebrations

Popular television actor Yuvika Chaudhary shared memories of childhood celebrations, as she gears up for Holi 2023. Find out what delicacies the actress is looking forward to binge on this year, why she loves yellow, which Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin number she enjoys dancing to and much more! Read on to find out more.

What are the earliest memories of celebrating Holi that come to mind?

Singing, dancing, playing with colours, balloons filled with water and pichkaris with friends! Holi was the most fun festival during childhood.



Any crazy experiences related to bhaang?

Thandai instantly refreshed us and gave us energy to keep playing in the scorching heat.

Your favourite colour and why?

Yellow! I love it because it is the best and brightest colour in the palette. It can brighten up any outfit as well.

Any delicacies or special food that is prepared at your home for the festival?

My favourites are laddoos, gujiya, dahi bhalla and of course there has to be thandai.

Favourite Holi song to dance to and why?

'Balam Pichkari' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' because it's a total vibe and completely lights up the mood of the party .

Here's wishing all of you a happy and joyous Holi 2023.

