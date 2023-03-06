Breaking News
Holi 2023: Yuvika Chaudhary's love for yellow

Updated on: 06 March,2023 11:18 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Yuvika Chaudhary joins mid-day.com's Holi celebrations

Holi 2023: Yuvika Chaudhary's love for yellow

Yuvika/Instagram


Popular television actor Yuvika Chaudhary shared memories of childhood celebrations, as she gears up for Holi 2023. Find out what delicacies the actress is looking forward to binge on this year, why she loves yellow, which Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin number she enjoys dancing to and much more! Read on to find out more.


What are the earliest memories of celebrating Holi that come to mind?



Singing, dancing, playing with colours, balloons filled with water and pichkaris with friends! Holi was the most fun festival during childhood.


Any crazy experiences related to bhaang?

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Yuvikaprincenarulað§¿ (@yuvikachaudhary)

Thandai instantly refreshed us and gave us energy to keep playing in the scorching heat.

Your favourite colour and why?

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Yuvikaprincenarulað§¿ (@yuvikachaudhary)

Yellow! I love it because it is the best and brightest colour in the palette. It can brighten up any outfit as well.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Yuvikaprincenarulað§¿ (@yuvikachaudhary)

Any delicacies or special food that is prepared at your home for the festival?

My favourites are laddoos, gujiya, dahi bhalla and of course there has to be thandai.

Favourite Holi song to dance to and why?

'Balam Pichkari' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' because it's a total vibe and completely lights up the mood of the party .

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Yuvikaprincenarulað§¿ (@yuvikachaudhary)

Here's wishing all of you a happy and joyous Holi 2023. 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Addy Makeover (@jasaddy)

Which is your favourite Holi song?
