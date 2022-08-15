Independence Day Special! Sanket Bhosale: We have miles to go and a lot to achieve

The actor shared his thoughts as India turns 75, with mid-day.com

Doctor and actor-comedian, Sanket Bhosale joined in the Independence day celebrations with mid-day.com and shared his thoughts about the nation turning 75.

How has the meaning of Independence day changed for you over the years?

Independence day has always been a special day since childhood and for me like all Indians it signifies the struggle and sacrifices our freedom fighters have gone through years ago for us to experience this absolute freedom.

Your wish for the country as we turn 75?

As we enter the 75th year of our independence as a nation, I am very proud of the giant strides that India has taken on the technology, education, defence, art and sports front. My biggest wish as we turn 75 as a nation is to see that educational facilities reach out to the most underprivileged and to the poorest of people. I believe education will lead to awareness and that will lead to natural growth and development.

A positive change you would like to see, related to the country and its citizens?

We still have miles to go and achieve so much. I am certain we as a nation will go on to conquer greater peaks in the next coming years.

