Watch video! Nimrat Kaur: I've retained the costume from 'The Test Case'

The actress played an Army officer in the web series

Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur who hails from an army background in real life, played a member of the Indian armed forces in her web series, 'The Test Case.' Recalling the experience of taking up the series much before the OTT boom, the actress says, "When Ekta Kapoor and Samar Khan came to me with that concept, it was just one line and I was on. I said, 'When are we starting?' It's like my backyard and a no brainer. The OTT world had not even begun that time, there were a few shows. There were murmurs about platforms starting. It was a fun experience and unchartered territory, I've always been a huge fan of that! The show was about this girl in a man's world and how she overcomes challenges. It's my mum's favourite work, I don't know how many times she's watched it. That show is the only one I've ever retained the costume of!"

Watch video to know more!

Also Read: Watch video! Nimrat Kaur speaks about her father Major Bhupender Singh who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously