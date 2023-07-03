India's Got Talent: Shilpa Shetty shares funny moments from sets of the reality show

India's Got Talent: Shilpa, Kirron Kher, and Badshah, the three judges, can all be seen laughing and having fun with one another in the video

Pic/ Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Actor Shilpa Shetty posted a fun video from the 'India's Got Talent' set on her Instagram handle. Shilpa, Kirron Kher, and Badshah, the three judges, can all be seen laughing and having fun with one another in the video. While Kirron makes fun of Badshah's sunglasses and remarks that they always look the same, Shilpa and Badshah were spotted making fun of Kirron claiming that she doesn't appear unwell at all.

Shilpa wrote on her Instagram handle, And we're back at it again! #IndiasGotTalent... and so do we! @kirronkhermp Dekhiye humein #IGT par, jald hi, only on @sonytvofficial!@indiasgottalentofficial @fremantleindia #behindthescenes #bts #IGT #Season10 #workmode #SetLife"

Arjun Bijlani also posted his look from the show on his Instagram handle and mentioned, "Super excited to host the 10th season of #indiasgottalent. A show that showcases the true talent of our country .. see u soon" The 10th season of 'India's Got Talent' will be judged by Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, and Badshah. It will hosted by Arjun Bijlani.

Shilpa Shetty has played a variety of personalities. The actor's career began with her debut role in 'Baazigar', which has served as evidence of her talent and prowess. Shilpa had judged a number of reality TV shows such as Nach Baliye' and 'Super Dancer' as a judge, lending her knowledge and supporting budding performers.

Shilpa keeps inspiring her fans with her fitness videos and posts. The actor is a part of Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Directed by Prem, Shilpa will act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

